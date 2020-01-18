The running battles between police and irate demonstrators in Kasarani and Mwiki areas this week resulted in the death of one person who is alleged to have been shot dead by anti-riot police officers.

Following public outcry, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority has launched investigations into the incident.

In a statement, the authority says it has deployed a Rapid Response team to institute investigation into the incident and another separate one where police are said to have shot dead a young man on 16th January in Nairobi’s Majengo estate.

IPOA says it seeks to establish circumstances that led to the shootings and if the security officers were justified to use excessive force.

It is after the intense investigations that the authority will forward its recommendations to relevant institutions for further action.

The policing oversight body assured the public of its commitment to ensure independent, impartial and fair investigations.