IPOA launches probe into death of man in Kahawa West

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has Wednesday launched investigations into the death of a man during protests in Githurai, Kahawa area, Kiambu County.

Ipoa chairperson Anne Makori said they received a report of the death as police allegedly responded to contain demonstrations over kiosk demolitions.

” Pursuant to Section 25 of IPOA Act which requires that deaths that result from police action or are caused by members of the National Police Service while on duty be investigated, the Authority has launched investigations into the death today,” she said.

The investigation will seek to establish whether the death falls within the Authority’s mandate of holding police accountable for their actions and whether the deceased succumbed to injuries allegedly caused by police officers enforcing curfew orders.

Makori said they have further dispatched a Monitoring Team to observe how the police conduct the management of the demonstrations.

” Upon conclusion, if culpability will be found, IPOA will make appropriate recommendations to the relevant State agencies and also upraise the public on its findings,” she added.

Meanwhile, IPOA says investigations are still ongoing into the death of man believed to have been fatally assaulted by police officers enforcing the curfew in Kayole last week.

“Separately, to advance its investigations, IPOA appeals for witnesses who may have witnessed the incident in which a man was allegedly fatally assaulted by police officers enforcing the curfew in Kayole last week to contact the Authority through toll free number 1559,”Makori appealed