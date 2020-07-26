IPOA to probe shootings of two people in Garissa

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened a probe into the shooting of two Garissa residents during a security operation in the county.

In a statement Saturday evening, IPOA Chairperson Ann Makori said the authority had dispatched its Rapid Investigations Team to Garissa to establish the circumstances that led to the fatal shootings of the two people who were allegedly killed by police officers on a mission to enforce an arrest.

IPOA today launched investigations into the shooting to death of two people in Garissa County allegedly by the Police.^ DD pic.twitter.com/V3gKRUalxr — IPOA (@IPOA_KE) July 25, 2020 Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Makori said that upon conclusion of the investigation, the Authority will make appropriate recommendations; including prosecution in the event the officers are indicted for using lethal force inappropriately.

She appealed to area residents to maintain calm and report all complaints against police officers to IPOA using the toll-free number 1559.