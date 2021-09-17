IPOA urged to investigate drunk police officer who caused death of a student

One man died after being crushed by the walls of a residential building that was being demolished in Bahati area Nairobi County. Over 8 families were forcefully evicted from the city-county houses as police kept watch. The affected residents allege a plot by unscrupulous individuals in the County authorities to swindle them out of their homes calling on the national government to come to their aid. Meanwhile, residents of Nembu in Kiambu county are calling on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to investigate a police officer for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a student and injuring another