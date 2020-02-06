IRA, CID urged to probe medical insurance fraud

The Insurance Regulatory Authority and the Department of Criminal Investigators should help in investigating and bringing to book players in the medical insurance value chain engaging in fraudulent activities.

Sanlam CEO Patrick Tumbo says even though underwriters have been blacklisting some suspected fraudsters, action needs to be taken against the unscrupulous health providers to bring sanity in the medical insurance business unit.

Insurance companies have called on the Insurance Regulatory Authority to work with speed in activating its insurance anti-fraud unit onto what they say has been an increasing trend of medical fraud among several health institutions.

Speaking during the launch of a new funeral insurance product in partnership with standard chartered bank Kenya, Tumbo said despite underwriters already blacklisting fraudsters, stakeholders in the sector including the Department of Criminal Investigators ought to reign in on the unscrupulous health providers who milk insurance companies unspecified millions of shillings in lost revenues