IRA says insurers to pay claims incurred during curfew hours

Insurance companies are obliged to compensate you if you are involved in an incident during curfew hours according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).

IRA Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Kiptum who says insurance cover is on a 24-hour basis during the entire period of the cover.

The remarks come in the wake of a statement by the Kenya Professional Insurance Agents (KPIA) that had suggested insurance claims will be rendered unacceptable if one is involved in an accident when driving during curfew hours without a permit.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday adjusted curfew hours to between 8PM and 4PM in five counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru which have been classified as a disease infected area while the rest of the country observes 10PM-4PM curfew hours

The insurance regulator has dismissed the claims by KPIA terming it as incorrect.

Kiptum says as per approved and standardized motor insurance policy documents, driving past and during curfew hours is not an exclusion in the current covers.

IRA further clarifies it has not received any request to vary the terms and conditions of motor vehicle insurance to include curfew requirements.

He says for those found contravening COVID-19 containment measures, relevant law enforcement agencies will take the necessary action.

