Iran Ambassador calls for partnerships to end illegal arms

Iran Ambassador to Kenya Dr Jafar Barmaki has called for proactive action among African countries to address emerging challenges including internal strife.

Barmaki says despite efforts to address a variety of issues affecting the continent, conflicts, violent extremism, terror and transnational crimes remains a challenge in some parts of Africa.

This he says has attracted the attention of the African Union which has partnered with member states to lead the 2020 initiative on putting an end to illegal arms within the continent.

The ambassador spoke during the launch of the World Cartoon festival on Applying Arts and Culture in Silencing the Guns in Africa, a competition that invites works of art from Cartoonists across the globe.

The competition will run from December 2020 to May 2021. “This festival will accelerate the two calls to action by assimilating the 2020 and the 2021 themes which will enhance promotion of African culture and fast track Silencing the guns initiative,” He said.

Barmaki said the initiative to silence guns in Africa was greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic but emphasised on the need to assimilate the 2020 and the 2021 themes to achieve the intended purpose.

“In our efforts to keep this important initiative alive, and to show our Support as the Republic of Iran to Africa, the art festival will go through to next year giving artists all over the world an opportunity to participate and cultivate change,” He said.