Iran passes law to boost uranium enrichment

US President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear agreement in May 2018 and reimposed strict economic sanctions against Tehran.

President-elect Joe Biden has said he would return the US to the agreement – negotiated under Barack Obama – and would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to “strict compliance with the nuclear deal”.

Biden, who is due to be sworn in as the 46th US president on 20 January, told the New York Times that “it’s going to be hard”, but that “the last goddamn thing we need in that part of the world is a build-up of nuclear capability”.

Iran breached the 3.67% cap in July 2019 and the enrichment level has remained steady at up to 4.5% since then.

Low-enriched uranium – which typically has a 3-5% concentration of uranium-235 – can be used to produce fuel for power plants. Weapons-grade uranium is 90% enriched or more.

Suspicions that Iran was using its nuclear programme as a cover to develop a nuclear bomb prompted the EU, US and UN to impose sanctions in 2010.

The 2015 deal was designed to constrain the programme in a verifiable way in return for sanctions relief.

