Iran President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Kenya

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Kenya. The Iranian leader was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua.

Raisi proceeded to State House where he was received by his host President William Ruto and accorded an elaborate State reception ceremony that included a Guard of Honour and a 21-gun salute.

After the formal ceremony, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks aimed at bolstering cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian leader will lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

His visit to Africa and the first by an Iranian president in 11 years was delayed by a day to allow for the finalisation of key MoUs that are crucial for advancing relations between Kenya and Iran.

The Iranian President was initially scheduled to hold a joint press conference with President Ruto on Tuesday, but the meeting was canceled.

“The schedule of the president has now been reviewed to allow for finalisation of key MoUs [memoranda of understanding] that are central to the furtherance of relations,” Kenya’s foreign ministry said.

“The Iranian president will now arrive tomorrow for a state visit,” it said, adding that the two leaders would hold bilateral talks at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) on Wednesday.

Raisi is embarking on a three-day visit to Africa, including Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe which is part of the government’s inclusive foreign policy.

He is leading a delegation from Tehran at the invitation of his counterparts in the host countries to examine potential possibilities for improving commercial and political ties.

Raisi’s tour aims to strengthen Iran’s position in the $600-billion African economy in line with the administration’s stance on economic multilateralism.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani described the trip as “a new turning point” which could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.