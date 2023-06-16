Iranian Ambassador keen on investing in Siaya

Iranian Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Jafar Barmaki has expressed his country’s willingness to invest in the manufacturing and ICT sectors in Siaya County.

Dr. Jafar who paid a courtesy call on Siaya Governor, James Orengo Friday called on the County Government to identify key high impact areas that the Iranian Government can partner with Siaya to make the plans achievable in the shortest time possible.

“I may not here to bring you money but I can bring you a business that will generate money and that will be more beneficial than money, and both sides can benefit from that, this is what I believe in” said the Ambassador.

Among the key areas identified in the consultation with the Iranian Ambassador were mechanized agriculture, Education, ICT among others.

Dr. Jafar said that the Iranian Government would be willing to consider facilitating the county hospitals with medical equipment even on credit upon agreements between the two governments.

Governor Orengo directed that the county should develop an area to attract investment from the public and private sector in Iran, adding that in less than ten days the county government should draft a memorandum of understanding to be floated to the Iranian government through the ambassador on potential areas of partnership and investment between the county and Iran.