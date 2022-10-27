Irate members of the public lynch suspected burglar in Nyamira

Irate members of the public in Bonyamatuta location in Nyamira County have lynched a suspected burglar.

Nyamira South Sub County Police Commander, Moses Kirong while confirming the incident to the press said that the late, identified as Vicky Mochogi, a suspect aged 25 carried out his criminal activities in Kebirigo town and its environs.

“We were not able to save Vicky’s life for him to be taken through the judicial process and also reveal his accomplices,” said Kirong, adding that he was alerted of the incident through a phone call from the area sub-chief Jackline Bwari.

“By the time police officers arrived at the scene of the incident, Vicky was dead as a result of multiple body injuries,” said Kirong.

Chief Bwari said that Mochogi was a notorious criminal who had recently been released from jail and had a limp due to an injury he sustained after falling while fleeing from an angry resident who was chasing him after stealing from his home.

The administration officer observed that curbing rising cases of insecurity and criminal activities in the area is becoming difficult because residents of the sub-county adamantly refuse to reveal suspected criminals in their areas of residence.

“Revealing of crime suspects will enable police to arrest them so that after carrying out investigations, the culprits can be arraigned in court and if found guilty, jailed to help curb the alarming rate of criminal activities in the area”, said Bwari.

Kirong appealed to members of the public to always report criminal suspects so that they are dealt with justly in accordance with the rule of law instead of taking the law into their hands noting that lynching is criminal and a serious human injustice.

Mochogi’s remains were taken to Nyamira County Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy.