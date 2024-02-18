Ireland disowns Polisario leader visit terms it private trip

The Irish government maintains that the Algeria-backed separatist front executives’ visit to Ireland was secret and that they had no discussions with Irish officials, despite their persistent requests.

The Irish embassy in Morocco emphasized that Polisario leader Brahim Ghali’s journey to Ireland was private, giving a major blow to the Algerian-backed separatists’ bogus propaganda.

“Last week’s visit by Polisario Front representatives to Ireland was strictly private. It was organized by a pro-Polisario micro-association active in Ireland. The Irish government is in no way connected or responsible for this activity,” according to an official statement published by the Irish embassy in Rabat.

The separatists were not greeted by any Irish government official.

“The separatists’ presence was not the result of an official invitation. Despite their persistent pleas and the backing of their intermediaries, the separatists held no official or informal discussions with Irish Prime Minister Leo VARADKAR or his Services, nor with Foreign Minister Micheal Martin, according to the statement.

“The Speakers of both Houses, as well as the Chairman of the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs, have declined to accept them. Only certain members of parliament who support the separatist group were received in a personal capacity, not on behalf of Parliament,” it stated.

The statement highlighted Ireland’s “unchanged and reaffirmed” attitude on the Sahara problem.

“Ireland’s long-standing position on Western Sahara is one of full support for the UN-led process and the Secretary General’s efforts to bring about a definitive and mutually acceptable political settlement on this issue,” it said in a statement.