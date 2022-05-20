IRI and NDI call for concerted efforts to instill public trust in electoral process

International election observers have called for concerted efforts in building public trust in the electoral process in the run up to the August polls in a bid to avert election-related violence. According to the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute, parliament’s failure to approve limits on campaign financing, increased use of hate speech on the campaign trail and exploitation of the youth by the political class are among issues of concern that may undermine public confidence in the 2022 general election.

  

Latest posts

Mombasa Gubernatorial candidate Hassan Omar Sarai expresses confidence to be elected as governor

KBC Videos

Raila and allies promise better living standard in their Narok campaigns

KBC Videos

National Integrity Alliance wants aspirants with integrity issues barred from vying

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More