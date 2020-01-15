Rugby legend, Injera back as Shujaa head to Hamilton, Sydney

Kenya’s rugby legend Collins Injera has been named in the National 7’s squad that is set to represent the country in the upcoming Hamilton and Sydney 7s legs of the 2019/2020 HSBC World Sevens Series.

Shujaa has been grouped in Pool B for the Hamilton Sevens alongside South Africa, England and Japan, and is set to leave the country this Saturday ahead of the New Zealand Leg, set for the 25th and 26th of this month.

Having missed last season’s World Sevens Series, as well as this season’s openers in Dubai and Cape Town, Injera returns to the national team for the third and fourth rounds HSBC Sevens World Series.

The Mwamba RFC star has 271 tries at the World Sevens series, second all time, after England’s Dan Norton who has 346 tries to his name.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Also making the travelling party is KCB speedster Geoffrey Okwach who is in line to make his Sevens series debut.

The duo, alongside Herman Humwa, are the three changes made from the team that represented Kenya in Dubai and Cape Town.

Jacob Ojee and Oscar Dennis who were part of the squad for the series openers are out of this tour over injuries while Daniel Sikuta is rested.

The squad, which is captained by Andrew Amonde have been grouped in Pool B alongside South Africa, England and Japan.

Shujaa sits 11th on the Log on 15 points, having ganered 4 points in Dubai, and 11 in Cape Town.

New Zealand and South Africa are joint Leaders on 41 points.