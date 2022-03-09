Irungu Nyakera appoints Catherine Mugo as running mate

Irungu Nyakera becomes the first governor candidate to appoint a woman as running mate for the 2022 elections.

The Farmers Party will not field a presidential candidate and will operate independently and non-aligned to any pre-election coalition.

The farmers Party National Chairman and Murang’a Governor candidate in 2022 Irungu Nyakera has appointed Catherine Wairimu Mugo as the official running mate for the August 2022 Elections.

This makes Irungu Nyakera the first Governor candidate in the Country to announce a woman as a running mate, during a meeting for Aspirants under the Farmers Party in Muranga Tuesday.

He affirmed the Farmers Party’s commitment to the International Women’s Day 2022 theme; Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, by recognizing the contribution of women and girls around the world, to building a more sustainable future for all.

“The appointment of Catherine Wairimu Mugo as my running mate confirms the commitment to breaking the gender bias and offering an equal platform for sustainable development.

Currently, Murang’a County has only attached male candidates for the position of governor and I urge all my competitors to nominate women as their running mate,” added Irungu Nyakera.

He further urged Kenya Kwanza and Azimio La Umoja Coalitions to have women as their running mates.

Catherine Wairimu Mugo is a sociologist and lawyer by profession, having previously served as a member of the County Assembly of Murang’a County and in the speaker’s panel and as a director of the County Assembly Board, where she has since resigned.

She was vying for Muranga Woman Representative position under United Democratic Party (UDA), where she resigned to join Irungu Nyakera’s team.

The Farmers party held its first of a series of meetings with aspirants that was attended by over 50 aspirants for the position of governor, senator, women representative, members of parliament and members of county assembly.

The farmers party will not be fielding a presidential candidate and will not be joining any pre-election coalitions as it will operate as a nonaligned political party.