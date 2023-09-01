WOJO seems to think so!

WOJO, a global leader in providing innovative co-working solutions, has revealed its plans to establish a strong presence in Kenya, setting foot in a fast-expanding industry. The expansion marks a significant milestone in WOJO’s journey, as it seeks to bring its world-class co-working spaces to one of Africa’s most vibrant and promising business landscapes.

“The specificity of WOJO is that hospitality excellence and skills are at the core of the business. WOJO, which is a part of Accor Management Group, leverages excellence in comfort and office expertise. WOJO materializes the ‘workspitality ‘concept,” said WOJO Africa Growth Lead Faith Nyongesa.

With an unwavering commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration, and productivity, WOJO has gained a reputation for transforming traditional workspaces into dynamic environments that cater to the evolving needs of modern professionals and businesses. As part of its strategic vision, WOJO Africa aims to replicate its success on a Pan-African scale and contribute to the growth of Kenya’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Kenya is an exciting market with a burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit and a growing demand for flexible workspace solutions. WOJO is dedicated to providing an environment that inspires innovation, facilitates connections, and nurtures the aspirations of local businesses,” added Ms. Nyongesa.

WOJO’s approach to co-working emphasizes flexibility, collaboration, community, and aesthetics. Their spaces are designed to be adaptable, accommodating businesses of all sizes – from freelancers and startups to established enterprises. The co-working environments foster collaboration through thoughtful layout and shared amenities, fostering a sense of camaraderie among members.

As part of its commitment to sustainability and inclusivity, WOJO plans to integrate eco-friendly practices into its Kenyan operations and engage with local communities to create meaningful opportunities for business growth and development.

“Nairobi has a rich coworking scene; people living in Nairobi are used to the product and have high expectations in terms of services. We believe we can bring the solution and close the gap between product and customers’ expectations. Upperhill is under-serviced despite the presence of authorities, institutions, banks, and a high private sector profile. All of them need quality and flexibility; located in Mercure Nairobi Upperhill hotel, WOJO Africa will offer both coworking space services and amenities and access to the hotel living spaces such as the Gym, Swimming pool, restaurant services, hotel rooms etc” reiterated Ms. Nyongesa.

This expansion into Kenya aligns seamlessly with WOJO’s global vision, as the company continues to leverage its expertise to create thriving co-working Spaces and enhance, enrich Hotel ecosystems around the world. The entry into the Kenyan market not only highlights WOJO’s determination to adapt to diverse cultures and business landscapes but also reinforces its role as a catalyst for economic progress.