Is Oparanya best suited for the Cooperatives and MSMEs?

The National Assembly will start vetting the new Cabinet secretaries from Thursday, August 1, 2024, through Sunday, August 4, 2024.

The vetting will take place at the Mini-Chamber, County Hall, Parliament Buildings starting 8 am.

The vetting of the CS nominees will be held by the parliamentary committee on public appointments led by speaker Moses Wetangula.

68 year old Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya is a Kenyan politician who served as the governor of Kakamega County from 2013 to 2022.

After being appointed by President William Ruto as the CS nominee for cooperatives and MSMEs,Oparanya like his counterparts will appear before the parliamentary vetting committee next week.

He previously served as the Minister of State for Planning, National Development and Vision 2030 under the late President Mwai Kibaki’s government.

He is also the current ODM Party Deputy Party Leader alongside former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho.

Oparanya has 23 years experience in local and international Finance Management, Audit and Business Consultancy.

He is also the chairperson of the National Coalition Executive Council and Chairman of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party led by Raila Odinga.

The ex-governor is considered one of the country’s most experienced public servants having served as minister and governor.

He is a PhD holder in Economics from the University of Dra es Salaam in Tanzania.

Career-wise Oparanya is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) K had an illustrious career in accounting and finance with over 23 years of experience, having worked for various companies including; Earnest & Young where he was a Senior Audit Manager from 1980-1995.

Oparanya is among the last batch of CS nominees scheduled to appear before the panel on 4th August, the last day of the exercise.

Members of the public have until 1st August to vet and give their opinions on suitability of the nominees.

Do you think the former Kakamega governor is suitable for the Cooperatives and SMEs docket or treasury ministry?

Oparanya will appear before the vetting panel on August 4th together with Hassan Joho (Mining), Alfred Mutua (Labour) Justin Muturi (Public Service) and Stella Lang’at (Gender) .