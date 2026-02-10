FootballSports

Is walking out of pitch the new norm in African football?

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

In what is becoming a new trend of displaying grievances or disagreement with the referee’s decision, players seem to be adapting the precedent set by Senegal when they walked out of the AFCON final against Morocco last month, forcing the match to stop for about 14 minutes before it resumed.

Barely a month later, the same highest form of indiscipline which, if not handled carefully by CAF, will ruin the game of football.

Al Masry players walked off the pitch in their Confederation Cup Group D match on Sunday played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Egyptian side protested the 1st-half penalty awarded to the hosts, an incident which halted the game for about seven minutes before resuming with the home team converting the spot kick and eventually winning 2-1, to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Perhaps what was perceived by many as a lenient punishment by the CAF disciplinary committee of 5 match suspensions to Senegalese coach Pape Thiaw, for ordering his players to walk off the pitch is moving African football on a dangerous trajectory.

Unless CAF moves with speed and redeems itself, more such indisciplined cases of players abandoning or walking out of pitches will be part of the African game.

Kenya edges out Qatar in an international friendly
Allardyce leaves relegated Leeds United
Day of reckoning as NOC-K heads to the ballot amidst high tension
Sirikwa cross country champion Emmaculate Anyango suspended for doping
Nyeri County  fetes 2024 KYISA teams
Vini on target as Real Madrid beats Osasuna
Kenya Cup: KCB Step up preparations ahead of oilers test
Pay TV Supersport and GOtv to broadcast CHAN 2024
The wait is finally over as the 2024 WRC revs off today
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 53 migrants die in latest shipwreck tragedy off Libya coast
Next Article Safaricom-backed Zidii Trader tipped to open up securities market to Kenyans
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Senator Sifuna denounces his removal as ODM Party SG
Local News NEWS
Police maintain shoot to kill order as stakeholders begin reviving Malindi against Crime
County News NEWS
CPAC calls on IG Kanja for partnership in fulfilling its mandate
County News NEWS
Photos: Kenya Tourism Board welcomes participating SVSS2 rugby teams
Entertainment Lifestyle

You May also Like

Sports

Sports development companies urge for tax exemptions to enhance their impact

AthleticsSports

Tokyo 2025 Chronicles: World Athletics Championships at a Glance

Sports

Kanbis skipper praises openers,Stray Lions too strong for Cutchi Leva

FootballSports

KBC to air Kenya v Mauritius friendly

Show More