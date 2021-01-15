Isaac Rutto’s presence in DP Ruto’s rally stirs political scene

In a move that has generated a widespread political debate, former Bomet governor Isaac Rutto accompanied Deputy President William Ruto in his tour of the county Friday.

Rutto, who served as the first Council of Governors Chairman, has not been seeing eye to eye with the Deputy President since dissolution of United Republican Party, a political outfit used by the two to ascend to their positions in 2013.

They have since disagreed on so many national issues and even went separate ways in the last election, where the former Bomet Governor lost his seat having gone against DP Ruto’s candidate in the gubernatorial race. The outspoken Ex-governor had at the time teamed up with the opposition under the leadership of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

With the much-publicized visit of the Deputy President, Isaac took many by surprise when he lined-up to receive William. He would later join him at a rally when he stood side by side with the Deputy President, amid cheers from the crowd.

“I have come with Isaac Ruto, the man whose party symbol is gumboots. Today we will give him a Wheelbarrow, then he disassociates himself with gumboots.” The DP told the gathering

But when given the Mic to address the crowd, the former Bomet Governor could not immediately confirm whether he was joining the DP’s camp.

“Have you received our visitors? All is well in Bomet. (DP) these people are saying they will give you what you want (the Presidency) and in turn give me what I want (Bomet gubernatorial position).” Isaac said as he spoke in the direction of DP

Seemingly unclear about the direction Isaac was going to take, the DP said the Ex-Governor must consider joining the hustler movement if he needed a way back.

“People are saying you have to join them in the hustler movement. This is the only option available for you” The DP told the former Bomet Governor.

All and sundry will be keenly watching whether indeed Rutto and Ruto will pull in the same direction.