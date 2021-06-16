Rising cyber threats could hurt digital economy, ISACA warns

Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) Kenya chapter warned that the unabated rise of cybercrime cases in the country has the potential to impact on the future of the fast growing digital economy.

ISACA has decried the escalating rate of cybercrime and fraud in the country describing it as a ‘global pervasive threat’.

Stakeholders called for concerted efforts to confront the ubiquitous threat posed by hackers by instituting prudent risk management as ICT is increasingly becoming an enabler of business in the country.

Speaking at the annual conference dubbed ‘Enabling the digital age beyond the curve’, Auditor General Nancy Gathungu urged the public and private entities to adopt the latest digital technologies to improve service delivery and reduce expenditure.

She said a lot of big data is being collected by public and private sector players, noting that there is a need to develop strategies for the safety and security of such sensitive data.

She observed that data is at the heart of any modern business saying its protection is crucial to ensure its integrity, reputation and accessibility.

“Data collection is helping the public entities to explore some of the driving forces that can impact on quality and speed of service delivery” said Gathungu.

The AG says technology is increasingly being used to deploy essential services closer to the people, especially those living in rural and remote corners of the country.

She said in recent years the government has been automating and digitizing its key services such as E-Citizen and iTax, noting that this has gone a long way in improving efficiency and accountability in service delivery.

Gathungu noted that increasing number of organizations are now more than ever embracing ICT in the ‘new normal’, like accounting software solutions, to keep track of their operations.

ISACA Kenya Chapter President Antony Muiyiro said public and private sector players need to harness cutting- edge digital technologies to streamline their operations and cut costs.

Muiyoro noted that it is unfortunate that cyber criminals use modern technologies and easy access to the internet to commit crimes by hacking into databases.

“Organizations that embrace digital solutions have greater resiliency in the face of adversity such as the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Muiyoro.

On his part Huawei Technologies Vice-President for Cyber Security and Privacy Global Affairs Milka Lauhde while addressing the participants virtually said with COVID-19 the world has experienced fundamental change which needs addressing new threats in the ICT sector such as cyber security in a totally new way.

“5G and telecommunications will be a major enabler of the new remote working digital society,” he noted.

He said connectivity is happening digitally while threats are also happening digitally targeted to isolated individuals, companies and governments.

The Huawei boss said COVID-19 pandemic has made it more necessary than ever for businesses to embrace digital technologies which helped them stay afloat thanks to their ability to move to online business models.