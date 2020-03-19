Kenya partially closes Isebania border crossing point over Coronavirus

Kenya has moved to minimize cross-border movement of people and commodities as a means of curbing the spread of covid-19.

On Thursday the government partially closed the Isebania border crossing point and suspend trade in livestock and other commodities along the Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan borders.

The government is also urging Kenyans to avoid unnecessary domestic and cross-border travel, as it risks exposing counties to the coronavirus.

The Kenyan government has banned the entry of foreigners as it moves to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



On Thursday, the government also banned cross border trade in livestock with a view to cushion counties from the spread of covid-19.

Natembeya also cautioned Kenyans against unnecessary domestic travel.

Kenyans are however being encouraged to report any suspected cases of symptomatic illnesses and observe strict adherence to the government’s directive on personal hygiene.