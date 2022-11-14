Ishan Samani,Shashwat Harish star as Junior Golf series tees off

Ishan Samani carded 93 points to win the the 15-18years category during the opening round of the Junior Golf Foundation Series at Thika Sports Club,Kiambu County.

Hansil Tank came in second a point a drift while Antonia Mbuthia topped the Girls category with 99 points.

In the 13-14 years category, Shashwat Harish scored 81 points to emerge top in the Boys category, while Audrey Gachora’s 87 points earned her the top spot in the Girls category.

Meanwhile, Andrew Gathere topped the 12-year-olds category for boys with 79 points, while Marya Nyambura was the girl’s category champion having scored 93 points.

Mwathi Gicheru was the winner among the 11-year-old boys with 71 points, while Shuhan Peng starred in 10-year-old boys having scored 46 points.

At the same time, Guanzhe Wang topped the 9-year-old boys category while Kanana Muthomi led the 9-10 year-old girls category.

In other results, Jeff Kibe, Ivan Kimutai and Trevu Mungai topped the 8, 7 and 6 year boys categories respectively, while Anna Mengi led in the Girls under 8 years category.

The leg supported by NCBA bank in partnership with U.S Kids Golf attracted a total of 121 golfers.The series is expected to culminate in January 2023.

Speaking during the tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said that the bank’s support for the tournament is aimed at supporting the development of the sport in the country.

“We are delighted to have supported this tournament which we believe will go a long way in ensuring that young talents in golf are nurtured at an early age and through such platforms, evolve to become future stars of the game. From the great display of young talent that we have seen here today, it is safe to say that the future of golf in the country is very bright and we shall continue to work hand in hand with our partners to improve the game across the country as that is our ultimate aim,” he said.

The 8 legged series moves to Windsor Golf and Country for the second event scheduled November 27th.