Isiolo County plans to privatize a modern slaughterhouse which is over 95 per cent complete in order to not only improve livelihoods of local farmers but also enhance county revenue collection.

Speaking during a stakeholder’s workshop on private sector participants from animal health services, Isiolo Governor Dr. Mohamed Kuti said that his government plans to privatize the abattoir and revive rangelands and boreholes so as to prevent diseases.

The governor said that there are about 1.8 million livestock in Isiolo which was adequate to create a sizable number of employment to youth and women if exploited well.

He urged herders to form cooperatives and exploit the business opportunities that go along well with the sub-sector which could be a leading provider of skilled and unskilled employment.

The County Executive member for agriculture, livestock and fisheries, Dr. Lawrence Mwongela said that the main challenge the herders faced were disorganized livestock market and lack of attractive loaning facilities.