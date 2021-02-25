Isiolo: Family of woman felled by stray bullet demand justice

Calls for a thorough probe into the death of a 31 year-old woman who was felled by a stray bullet reverberated during her burial in Kulamawe area of Isiolo County.

Jacqueline Mugure is said to have succumbed from a gunshot wound after she was hit by a stray bullet from a police officer at OTC in Nairobi a fortnight ago.

According to Ann Njeri, an aunt to the deceased, Mugure was on her normal routine of delivering outside catering duties as a cook in Nairobi when she met her untimely death on 11th February 2021.An autopsy report had revealed that the late Jacqueline had a bullet lodged in her body.

According to Njeri, the sudden death of the mother of one who was also an orphan has left a big gap in the family, as the she had assumed responsibilities of taking care of her siblings.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The family is now calling on the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other relevant bodies to take up the matter and help them access justice by conducting thorough investigations that will reveal the identity of the police officer involved in the incident as well as the motive behind the killing.

Tell Us What You Think