Isiolo Governor announces cabinet nominees, retains four CECs

Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo has unveiled his Cabinet, retaining four persons who served in former Governor Mohamed Kuti’s regime.

Through a statement issued by the County Communications Coordinator Hussein Salesa, Governor Guyo also appointed the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Isiolo branch Secretary General Dade Boru to the position of County Secretary and head of the County Public Service.

Dr. Lawrence Mwongela who served as County Executive Committee Member (CECM) in charge of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in the previous administration has been retained in the cabinet and will now head Tourism, Trade, Cooperatives and Enterprise Development, while Yusuf Dahir who was in charge of Lands, Roads, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development has retained the docket, with peace and conflict resolution also placed under his watch.

Aileen Kajuju who served as Chief officer for Education in Kuti’s administration, has been promoted to head the docket of Education, Youth, Sports, Culture and Social Services as the CECM, while former CECM for Finance and Economic planning Abdi Hajj Daud was appointed to the cabinet as Economic Advisor.

Former Isiolo South MP Abdullahi Banticha Jaldesa has been appointed CECM For Finance and Economic Planning. Yussuf Mohamed Galgalo is the new CECM for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Special Programs while Abdi Wario Sarite has been appointed as CECM for Water, Sanitation, Energy, Environment and Natural resources.

Abdi Nyabure was named the Governor’s Chief Executive Advisor, Abdi Wario Godana the chief Advisor on Intergovernmental Affairs, while Gollo Boru Dida was appointed as Advisor on Inter – County and National Coordination.

Hashim Mohamed Abdi was appointed as the County Attorney.

Governor Guyo who became the first Kenyan to rise from the position of MCA (having served as the Nairobi County Assembly Leader of Majority) to the position of Governor was asked by his predecessor Dr. Mohamed Kuti to shift his focus from the capital city and take over from him when he announced his retirement from active politics just months to the general election, citing health reasons.

Guyo immediately became a front runner following Kuti’s announcement and went on to clinch the County top seat, beating former governor Godana Doyo and former EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo Dida in the process.

The nominees will now be subjected to a vetting process by the County Assembly before they are sworn into office.