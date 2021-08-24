Isiolo Governor assents to Acts to operationalize bursaries

Isiolo Governor Dr. Mohamed Kuti has assented into law four Acts that will help County youth, women among others access bursaries and funds for projects.

The four Acts; the Emergency Fund Act, Education Bursary Fund Act, Livestock Yard Sales Act and the Women, Youth and PWDs Fund Act were passed by the County Assembly after almost two years deliberation.

For the last two financial years, Isiolo people have not been able to benefit from bursaries or access funds courtesy of the Women, Youth and PWDs Fund due to anomalies cited by the controller of budget in the establishment of the kitties.

Kuti said the Acts had deficiencies on which the controller of budget advised amendments. He said that guided by the amended Acts, his administration will now be able to disburse various funds intended to empower the people, especially education bursaries to deserving students.

Having not issued bursary funds for the last two years, the County boss noted that his government will increase or even double the amount of funds set aside for the bursary kitty during the next budget, in order to compensate for the two years.

During the year 2019 when the county government last issued bursaries, a total of Ksh 35 Million was disbursed to needy students.

Women and Youth Groups as well as People living with disabilities will also for the first time be able to access funds to start businesses following the resolution of a similar impasse with the Controller of budget that also blocked operationalization of the fund.

Governor Kuti lauded the County Assembly for their effort to ensure that the stalemate was successfully unlocked for the benefit of the general Isiolo populace.