Isiolo Governor calls for measures to address drought

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti is warning services at the county are at a standstill owing to the continued stalemate over the division of revenue bill.

Kuti says the county is in dire need of relief food and water owing to drought calling for a speedy resolution to the stalemate. This comes as the effects of drought have begun to be felt in some parts of country.

According to Kuti, the deadlock has been a major impediment to Isiolo County Government’s efforts to cushion residents from the drought affecting most parts of the county.

Speaking in Isiolo, the County Chief stated there is need to put in place measures to address the drought before the humanitarian situation escalate.

Kuti cited a report by the National Drought Monitoring Agency shows some parts of Isiolo County have received little or no rainfall and are hard hit by drought calling for urgent interventions.

A similar narrative was evident in Timboni village in Malindi, Kilifi County. The residents are experiencing the effects of drought. Residents opting to ignore the ban on logging in their desperation to earn a coin from charcoal sales.

The residents are now calling on the government to intervene and address these challenges by constructing dams for irrigation.

And in Turkana county, an initiative seeking to address food shortage is underway. The initiative by a religious organization includes the distribution of relief food and water to residents living in drought-stricken areas.

The clergy are also calling on well- wishers to come to their rescue and aid citizens affected by drought in the country.