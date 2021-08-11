Isiolo International Airport runway extension to commence next year

Extension of the runway at the Isiolo International Airport is set to commence early next year.

The construction of the runaway which is expected to cost 1.2 billion shillings will be financed through exchequer funding.

The Kenya Airports Authority has also said the airport will be fully re-opened in January once renovation on the existing runway and a cargo apron is completed.

Operations at the Isiolo International Airport were scaled last year after the runaway developed depressions posing a threat to landing aircraft.

The Kenya Airports Authority embarked on renovating and expanding the 1.4 kilometers runway.

The authority says the renovation works will be completed later this year, allowing aircrafts to land at the facility.

KAA further says a cargo apron that is under construction will help boost cargo volumes at the facility.

The cargo shed is expected to benefit Isiolo, Meru, Samburu, and Laikipia counties to evacuate cargo to other parts of the region.

Isiolo International Airport is part of the Lamu Port–South Sudan–Ethiopia-Transport transport corridor project and Kenya’s Vision 2030 blueprint.

It has a handling capacity of 125,000 passengers a year, with its terminal designed to accommodate more residents and tourists.

It sits on an 800-acre piece of land with parking facilities that can take 200 vehicles.

The renovation works involve putting up a cargo apron and extending the runway from 1.4 km to 2.5 km to accommodate larger aircrafts.

The airport is also expected to serve the Ethiopian and South Sudan economies.