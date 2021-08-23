Isiolo leaders warned against dividing communities along ethnic lines

Isiolo County Governor Mohamed Kuti has lashed out at a section of political leaders and elders for plotting to divide members of the various communities living in the county along ethnic lines.

Addressing members of public in Kilimani area of Burat ward during a thanksgiving ceremony for a newly appointed director in charge of social services, Dr Kuti warned that the upcoming electoral period should not be used to cause divisions among people who have been coexisting harmoniously for the past several years.

His statement comes at a time when a section of elders and politicians have been convening a series of meetings to strategize on how their clansmen would acquire political office and leave the rest of the communities without political representation.

The county has witnessed cases of ethnic animosity in the recent past, with a number of people losing their lives in clashes over water and pasture, with Governor Kuti now warning that efforts to galvanize populous communities against the less populous could escalate the situation and lead to chaos.

Kuti reiterated that he will focus on uniting all the people living in Isiolo regardless of their tribal, religious or political affiliations, calling upon members of public to ignore any suggestions of bringing them together in tribal alliances and instead uphold peace and unity.