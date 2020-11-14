Isiolo-Moyale route named as major drug trafficking route

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has named the Isiolo-Moyale route as one of the major transportation routes used by drug traffickers.

The DCI working with other multi-agency players Saturday recovered drugs in transit worth millions of shillings.

Speaking to the media during a briefing, Janet Shako from the DCI Anti-Narcotics Unit said that investigations had revealed that proceeds of the sale of drugs have a direct link to funding of terror activities within this region.

“Over the last one month, drugs worth millions had been intercepted and the individuals involved have already been arraigned in court,” she said.

Shako noted that since piracy was dismantled in Kenya, terror groups have now turned to drug trafficking as a source of funds for their illegal activities.

“The criminals have been using various means of concealment of the drugs including water bourses, fuel tankers, stuffing the drugs in dashboards and spare wheels and most recently creating additional compartments in lorries and other vehicles,” she added.

Shako, in conclusion, reiterated that the DCI together with multi-agency teams are committed to ending the drug trafficking cartels to ensure Kenya remains drug-free.