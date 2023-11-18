Isiolo: Over 10,000 households affected by floods to receive relief food

At least 3,000 households that have been displaced by floods in Isiolo County and a further 10,000 households that have been adversely by the ongoing heavy rains are set to receive food and non-food items from the Isiolo County Government.

Speaking at the Isiolo Police Grounds when he flagged off trucks ferrying the commodities to various affected regions, Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo said that the devolved government will solely rely on the data provided by the Kenya Red Cross to reach out to affected families.

Guyo noted that some parts of the County such as Basa, Iresaboru and Kombola have been completely cutoff and cannot be accessed by road, adding that his administration will work closely with the National Government to have the relief food and non-food supplies airlifted by the Kenya Defense Forces to those areas.

He said that those displaced from their homes will receive donation of tents, drugs and kitchen sets that will help them cope with life away from their homes till the situation normalizes.

Each targeted household will receive 6 kgs of maize flour, 6 kgs of rice and a liter of cooking oil, food stuffs that are expected to support them for at least one month.

According to Governor Guyo, the National Government has also provided a consignment of 300 bags of rice, corned beef and cooking oil targeting the same population, adding that the devolved government will also provide transport for those food stuffs to the affected families.

Isiolo residents led by Sheikh Ibrahim Qabale, an Imam at the Jamia Mosque lauded the move by Governor Guyo’s administration to roll out the programme.