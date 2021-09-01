Isiolo pastoralists to get supplements for livestock

by KBC Videos

Pastoralist communities in Sericho, Chari and Oldonyiro Wards of Isiolo County which are the worst hit by the current drought will in the next few days receive food supplements targeting emaciated livestock which are facing the risk of death. 837 sacks of range cubes will be made available to the livestock keepers while two generators and generator spare parts will be provided to repair dysfunctional boreholes in the affected. The donation is courtesy of NAWIRI, a consortium of non-governmental organizations involved in the fight against malnutrition in Isiolo and Marsabit Counties.

  

