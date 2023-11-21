Isiolo: Public health officials call for strict measures against open defecation

Public health officials in Isiolo County have called for a strict policy to criminalize open defecation in a bid to protect public health.

Speaking during World Toilet Day celebrations in Garbatula Sub County, Deputy County Secretary Mohamed Boru said open defecation compromises public health leading to disease outbreaks such as Cholera.

Boru emphasized the vital role toilets and pit latrines play in providing necessary privacy to users.

He argued that in the 21st century, the practice of relieving oneself in open areas undermines personal integrity.

Boru revealed that the County Government of Isiolo, in collaboration with development partners, has been actively involved in the Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) program.

His sentiments were echoed by the County Director of Public Health, Yusuf Duba, who called for arrest of individuals found practicing open defecation.

Duba pointed out that such actions put the health of innocent people, including breastfeeding babies, at risk of disease transmission through contaminated foods or water.

Isiolo County government aims to ensure that all 315 villages in the have access to proper toilets and are free from open defecation.

Currently, only 45% of villages (142) have achieved open defecation-free status.