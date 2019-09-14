Isiolo residents given 30-day eviction order from KDF land

Kenya Defense Forces School of infantry has issued a 30-day eviction notice to residents in Elsa Ntriim in Burat ward Isiolo County.

The notice comes after a protracted land ownership dispute between the military and residents who are alleged to have infringed on the institutions land.

The residents however maintain the eviction notice by the military is unlawful claiming the land is theirs and they have nowhere else to go.

The letter by the Interior Principal Secretary notifies the residents that their continued stay in the land has severely affected training activities for the soldiers and at the same time endangered the lives of the locals as they are constantly exposed to ammunition and explosives used for training.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The letter issued clear instructions to the County Commissioner to implement forceful evictions after 30 days should the residents fail to vacate.

Huka Godana an affected resident says that the soldiers arrived in 1982 and were offered a 100 acre parcel of land by unknown people and have continued to expand their boundary now demanding over 10,000 acres.

According to Mary Gacheri, the soldiers have abused the generosity shown to them by the locals adding that they have been pursuing the boundary matter in Court since 1998.

The over 30,000 affected residents claim six public primary schools and two secondary schools in the disputed area will be affected if they are evicted and called on the Government to intervene.