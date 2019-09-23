Isiolo Senator distributes relief food to residents

Written By: KNA
23

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo (3rd left) leads in distribution of relief food exercise to hunger stricken residents of Oldonyiro Ward. She has called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate what became of the Sh 147 million allocated the area last year for drought mitigation yet there is nothing to show for it.
Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo has appealed to the County government to intervene and distribute relief supplies to hungry residents using the 16 per cent of its annual budget which is supposed to be used for emergencies.

Senator Dullo urged Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate how the sh. 447 million allocated for emergency services last financial year by the county government was used yet no intervention has taken place.

Dullo, who was distributing 100 bags of maize, 110 bags of beans and 50 bags of rice to Olooroni, Kipsing and Oldonyiro villages accused the county government of diverting funds allocated to development project to the recurrent without knowledge of local people.

She said that sh. 80 million allocated to Ngarendare Bridge was reversed without involving wananchi hence leaving wananchi to suffer during the rainy seasons.

On bursary, Dullo said that last financial year the County government launched distribution of bursary to the Wards and so far no child from Isiolo County had benefitted.

He challenged elected leaders to ensure that all resources received in the county were put in one kitty so that wananchi would benefit instead of doing projects that turn out to be white elephants.

The senator who is also the deputy majority leader challenged Isiolo governor Dr. Mohamed Kuti to deliver services according to the oath he had taken and two years down the line and ensure projects were completed in time.

She alleged that County has failed to take off due to corruption that had already paralyzed services in Health, agriculture and livestock where locals fully depend on.

