Isiolo Woman Rep vows to fight eviction from disputed land

Isiolo Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa says they will not entertain any attempt by KDF to evict residents from a piece of land they claim belongs to them.

Rehema has indeed asked residents of Elsa Ntirim to defy the 30 days eviction notice issued by KDF and accused the military of forcefully taking over land that belongs to the residents.

She says Isiolo County has in the past donated land to the military to enable them set up the School of Infantry (SOI), School of Artillery (SOA) and the 78th Tank Batallion (Isiolo Barracks) but the military is now threatening to take over land that doesn’t belong to them.

Rehema says they will not succumb to intimidation or threats vowing to protect their ancestral land at all cost.

Isiolo Assistant County Commissioner Julius Marwa however maintains that they are under firm instructions to implement forceful eviction of the people living in the said piece of land following an eviction notice from the Principal Secretary Department of Defence.

He however urged those with genuine land ownership documents to register/file their complaints with the County Commissioner’s office.

Marwa has requested those residing in the disputed area to willingly adhere to the instructions and vacate the land saying they want to avoid a confrontation with the residents.

He noted that continued occupation of the land had severely affected training activities for the soldiers, while also posing danger to members of public due to the ammunition and explosives used by the soldiers in training.

At least 30,000 people are affected by the new development, with six public primary and two secondary Schools also within the area being claimed by the military.