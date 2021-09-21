Isiolo Women Rep warns against divisive politics ahead of 2022 elections

Isiolo Women Representative Rehema Dida Jaldesa has warned members of pastoral communities against leaders seeking to divide them through the formation of political parties that are not inclusive.

her sentiments came after leaders from Northern Kenya vowed to formalize the UPYA movement into a political party ahead of the next General Elections.

The leaders from Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) said they are keen to form a coalition with like minded parties even as they pledged their support to the government.

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti said the process of legalizing the movement kicked off to give the region an opportunity to negotiate at the highest table.

He said they will put the political interest of the region first as they work on a coalition with other parties and individuals.

The Women Representative was speaking during a fundraiser in Isiolo town termed the UPYA Movement which was recently unveiled by a section of political leaders from the Northern Kenya as divisive.

She argued that several elected leaders from the region were still in the dark regarding formation of the party which has been labelled as ‘the political vehicle for pastoralists.’

Rehema, who is an ally of the Deputy President William Ruto said also alleged that a number of leaders were never consulted or invited in the process of forming the UPYA movement and warned that the move could divide the Borana community who are the majority in both Isiolo and Marsabit Counties.

The legislator said that she will reach out to other political leaders from the northern part of the country who were not consulted or invited during formation of the UPYA movement so that they can work together closely.