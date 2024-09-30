ISK expresses concern over loss of security papers for title deeds

The Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) has raised an alarm following the loss of security papers used for printing title deeds at the Government Printer.

In a statement, the institution warns that this incident could severely compromise the integrity of land ownership in Kenya and heighten the risk of land fraud.

ISK has urged the government to take immediate and robust action to mitigate the potential dangers posed by the loss of these documents even as it lauded the Lands Ministry for swift response in assuring the public that the titling process remains secure.

At the same time, ISK outlined several urgent steps it believes the government should take to address the situation including; the recovery of the Stolen Papers.

ISK is calling on the government to prioritize efforts to recover the stolen security papers and ensure they are never used for land registration, even if recovered.

The institution also insists on a thorough investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible, sending a clear message that such misconduct will not be tolerated.

Similarly, ISK has recommended the strengthening of security protocols at the Government Printer and other critical institutions to prevent future incidents.

Further the institution emphasized the need for a public education campaign about the risks of land fraud and the importance of verifying land registration documents such as title deeds, survey plans, and deed plans.

On addressing land cartels, ISK noted concerns from the Ministry of Lands about known individuals or groups involved in previous fraudulent activities urging the government to take decisive action to dismantle these land cartels.

ISK also advocated for the adoption of digital title deeds, which could be securely stored in centralized databases.

“This transition would protect land titles from theft or damage, with paper copies used only as reference documents.” ISK recommended.

The institution advised the members of public to exercise caution when conducting land transactions and to verify the authenticity of all documents.

“Any discrepancies should be reported immediately to the relevant authorities to prevent fraud.” The statement read.

The institution has also pledged to support the Ministry and the public in carrying out due diligence on land registration documents to safeguard the integrity of Kenya’s land administration system.