Ismael Changawa swaps racket for the mic, longs for return to court

Three-time Kenya open tennis champion Ismael Changawa says the global outbreak of corona virus and the strict guidelines that were put in place to curb its spread have continued to impact negatively the players.

Changawa told KBC Digital Sports that despite the relaxation of rules in some countries,it still proved difficult for one to get clearance to fly out to go and play .

‘’ you see right now its difficult to travel outside the country because of the restrictions. You might want to travel but if you cannot meet the requirements to get clearance that kills the morale even as we hope that the situation will be back fully’’ said Changawa.

The 2017 winner who hoped to recapture the title for the first time in 3 years urged for resumption of tennis action which got the nod to return .

The ministry of sports return to resumption report released a fortnight ago by Sports cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed cleared non-contact sports to a phased return.

Changawa was set to compete in at least fifteen tournaments key among them a Davis Cup group three second leg fixture against Indonesia.

The reverse match was scheduled June in Nairobi with Changawa and Company {Ibrahim Kibet,Sheil Kotecha and Kevin Cheruiyot} needed to overturn a 3-0 deficit suffered in Jakarta in March.

Kenya coached by Rosemary Owino needed to win the match to qualify for proper group 2 Davis cup matches.

Changawa revealed that plans to host the inaugural ‘Changawa Open’ in November was put to halt due to the corona virus pandemic.

He was also set to represent Kenya at this year’s Africa cup of nation which he had already qualified for.

Meanwhile the 23 year old sports science graduate from Seminal State College in Oklahoma,USA,says the break brought about by the corona virus outbreak has enabled him finish his 8 song album.

Changawa,who adopted stage moniker,Changz, says his 8 track album titled ‘Chang-me-Changawa’ is done and set for release.

‘’in Chang-me-changawa i am exploring the multifaceted changawa,the tennis player and the rapper.changawa the tennis player wants to rap while ‘chang’ the rapper wants to play tennis.the mind of the tennis player has been towering over the the mind of the rapper hence the need to introduce the rapper to play”, explained Changawa.

Among the songs that have already been released from the album include :’meditate’,’love is a drug’ and ‘half of me’. The songs are also available on the player’s YouTube page.