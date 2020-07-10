Israel Ambassador Oded lauds Konza Technopolis progress

The Israel ambassador to Kenya, H.E Oded Joseph was on Thursday taken through a familiarization tour of Konza Technopolis.

The Ambassador who was received by Eng. John Tanui, Chief Executive Officer, Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) was taken through key establishments at the Technopolis including the recently concluded phase 1 data center, the authority’s headquarters as well as the proposed site for an Agri-tech Centre of Excellence.

H.E Oded Joseph said he was impressed by the progress on site, especially the ongoing multipurpose utilities tunnel and roads construction.

“I would like to thank Eng. Tanui for hosting us today. I am very impressed by the progress made so far, as this forms the basis for our engagement. We are keen to build a cooperation between Israel and Kenya and Konza is a place to begin the initiative,” He said.

“We have discussed several areas of potential cooperation between Israel and Kenya with a focus in technology especially value addition in technology, food security, agriculture, education, ICT and health. We still have work to do, but we look forward to advancing our cooperation with Kenya and the Konza Technopolis in particular,” He added.

On his part, Eng. Tanui expressed his delight in hosting the Israel delegation, terming the visit as a great start in advancing the cooperation between Kenya and Israel through Konza Technopolis.

“I would like to thank his excellency the Ambassador and his team for visiting us today. We at Konza Technopolis are keen to learn from Israel especially in the innovation ecosystem, with Israel being a leader in technology.”

“We have discussed several areas of collaboration, key among them being innovation, on how to bring together our respective ecosystems to provide solutions not only for the Konza Technopolis, but also for Kenya and the world. Through the support of our Ministry of ICT, we are looking to build long term platforms that can benefit both Kenya and Israel in agricultural technology, cyber security among others.” He added.

The familiarization tour is part of an envisioned partnership between KoTDA and the Embassy of Israel, which would incorporate a wide range of activities including development of the Agri-tech Center of Excellence.

