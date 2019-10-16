Israel supports Kenya’s bid for UN top seat

Israel will support Kenya’s bid for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent seat for 2021 to 2022, Ambassador Joseph Oded has said.

He said Israel recognizes the vital role played by Kenya on matters pertaining to regional security, noting that the position would further strengthen its activities in the fight against terrorism extremism.

Speaking when he met Deputy President William Ruto in his Karen office, Nairobi, on Wednesday, Mr Oded said his country would continue to support Kenya in the war against terrorism among other criminal activities in the region.

“Israel has officially made its stand to support Kenya’s bid for the United Nation’s Security Council non-permanent seat for 2021-2022. This is because Kenya has proven it can play an important role on matters of regional security,” said Mr Oded.

Dr Ruto had asked Israel through the Ambassador to support Kenya’s bid for the post, which is informed by the critical role the UN Security Council, plays in the maintenance of international peace and security.

The Deputy President said Kenya would continue to play a leading role in peace, security and conflict management not only in the Horn of Africa but other parts of the world.

“As a country, we appreciate support from Israel in terms of security cooperation that has been beneficial in the fight against terrorism activities in Somalia and the Horn of Africa. This is a global threat that we must work together to eliminate it,” said Dr Ruto.

The Ambassador, at the same time, said he was optimistic that the Kulalu-Galana irrigation project in Tana River would transform the lives of the people if successfully implemented.

“This project can be a game changer on issues of food security if it is well implemented. Issues that have undermined the implementation of the project should be sorted out,” said Mr Oded.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President said Kenya would continue to pursue peaceful and amicable solution over the maritime dispute with Somalia.

He said courts would not give a win-win solution to the problem, noting that it is only through dialogue that an amicable solution can be achieved.

“Kenya believes that we should engage in dialogue with Mogadishu to attain an amicable solution, which can be a win-win for our two countries,” said Dr Ruto.