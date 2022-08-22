Israel congratulates President-elect William Ruto

President-elect William Ruto Monday received congratulatory message from President of Israel Isaac Herzog that was presented by ambassador Michael Lotem, Karen, Nairobi County.
Ruto said he looks forward to growing the relationship between the two countries and working together on key areas such as universal healthcare, agriculture and water provision.
“We appreciate Israel’s support in these fields,” he said.
