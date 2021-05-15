Israel destroys Gaza tower housing foreign media

A tower block in Gaza, housing the offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news outlets, has collapsed after being hit by an Israeli strike.
The building had been evacuated beforehand after the owner received a warning from Israel, Reuters news agency says.
In a statement released shortly afterwards, the Israeli military said the building housed military assets belonging to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza.
The landlord of the tower block destroyed by an Israel airstrike on Saturday has denied there was any military presence in the building.
An earlier Israeli statement said the tower had been housing “military assets” belonging to the intelligence offices of Hamas – the militant Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip.
But the landlord told reporters that the building had only contained the offices of media organisations and other businesses as well as about 60 residential apartments.
The tower was the biggest building in Gaza destroyed by Israel so far, our correspondent adds. Al Jazeera and the Associated Press both had offices in the building, which was evacuated before it was destroyed.