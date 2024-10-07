Israeli strikes hit Beirut again as 7 October attacks remembered

Powerful explosions have struck southern Beirut as Israel carries out fresh strikes on a suburb with a strong Hezbollah presence

The Israeli military says it hit weapons storage facilities belonging to Hezbollah setting off secondary explosions

Iranian officials say air traffic has resumed, after a mass cancellation of flights amid warnings from Israel it will retaliate for Iran’s missile attack

Israel is marking a year on from the 7 October Hamas attacks, which saw gunmen storm into Israel killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage

Since then, nearly 42,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry