It is a lie that I did not vote for Musalia in 2013, Kioni says

Events of 2013 came to the fore yet again during the burial of ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother in Vihiga. Musalia’s running mate then on the UDF party, Jeremiah Kioni, perhaps bumping into a storm over what had long been believed had transpired; that Kioni did not vote for the ANC leader.

And the suspicion showed when he stood to speak as the crowed immediately jeered him. But the Ndaragwa MP withstood the boos, and went ahead to set the record straight.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the rumours circulated widely, Kioni maintained that people were wrong about his vote.

He painfully narrated how in 2013 after they had run the campaign and the voting was done, some individuals came out with narratives regarding the direction he had voted. He says the news item was widely publicized by media and ever since, a verdict appeared to have been reached that Jeremiah Kioni did not vote for Musalia Mudavadi.

“The long and short of the story is that it was a lie. We have been to court, just for the record, and the court has even awarded me damages for defamation that occurred against the media houses. I voted for Musalia Mudavadi. I did not vote for my good friend Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.” He reiterated

“When that item was aired by Citizen, KTN and NTV, Mudavadi called me and inquired. And I went to his house and I must say I now understand where the character of this gentleman standing next me came from” He said

Musalia also jumped in as soon as Kioni spoke and defended his former running mate against claims that he “cheated” him on the ballot. According to Musalia, it was wrong to falsely accuse Kioni of what he did not do.

“We did not come here for political competition. The person who should be ashamed is the one who said Jeremiah Kioni did not vote for me yet they were not in that polling station.” He said in Kioni’s defense.

“A number of you believe the lie. And that is what we should get rid of in Kenya; believing in lies.” He added.

Musalia lauded Kioni’s courage to tell his side of the story “because he knows he stood for the truth in how he cast his vote at that time.”

“He even lost his seat. And you want to make it look like its political competition here, no. lets us respect each other and let us show a new beginning for Kenya.” Musalia charged.

Kioni in turn thanked the ANC leader for standing firm and not being moved by the narrative them.

“I came all the way from Ndaragwa to mourn with my brother. The thinking that you must vote for the person of your tribe has been debunked. He picked me from among many people. I didn’t have a name but he saw me and gave me a platform. Heshima yangu kwake hauwezi hukaielewa.” He said

“As a politician he should have thrown me out, insulted me, and use all the unkind words any other person can use.” He added