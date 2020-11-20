It is all Systems go for Kenya Cup kick off,Kenya Rugby Union affirms

The 2021 Kenya cup season is set to kick off in January 2021, Kenya Rugby Union has confirmed.

According to the fixtures released by KRU, the league will commence January 16,2021 owing to the Corona virus pandemic in the Country.

Kenya Rugby Union President Oduor Gangla revealed that all plans have been put in place to have the league in place from early next year.

“Teams have started to train in readiness for the next season. As the federation awaits government clearance on resumption of contact sports in the country, players have continued to maintain high levels of fitness in various gyms. We are looking forward to the smooth kick off of the league’’, Gangla said.

Earlier this year, the Kenya Rugby Union cancelled all league and cup competitions of 2019-20 season due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The union was forced to cancel Kenya Cup, The Championship, Nationwide leagues, Enterprise & Mwamba Cup.

The cancellation meant there was NO Promotion or Relegation in any of the leagues.

Bankers KCB who hold the record of the longest winning runs in the top tier in the last six seasons will launch their title defense against Homeboys in match-Day 2.

The opening clash will pit the Ngong Road based rivals Impala and Quins in what is expected to be a titanic battle while Kabras RFC who were on top of the log before league suspension will square it out against Kenya Harlequins.

The culmination of next season’s Kenya rugby calendar is the Safari 7s set for October 23,preceding the annual Impala floodlight tournament set for October 2 and 16.

The National Sevens circuit has been slotted to happen on August 7 and September 25.

Meanwhile preparations by both the national rugby sevens team, Shujaa, and their female counterparts, Lionesses, for Tokyo 2020 Olympics continue to take shape amid the global novel corona virus.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya directed last month that all national teams which qualified for global summer games initiate programs to start holding camps at the Kenyatta University.

“Despite lack of open training, there has been a fitness plan for every member of the squad, with everyone working hard on their fitness levels. The boys and girls have used this lock down opportunity to prepare well in their own individual capacities and we hope for good performance from them in Japan” Gangla remarked.

Shujaa will be seeking to improve their pecking order from three years ago when they had a lackluster outing at the Rio Olympics after winning one match in five contests.

Lionesses on the other hand featured at the first-ever Olympic sevens tournament in Rio 2016, where they were drawn in a group with New Zealand, France and Spain.

The team finished in eleventh position at Rio 2016 after winning one out of five matches played, which included a 22-10 victory over Colombia.