It is all systems go for Kip Keino Classic

Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion Sofiane El Bakali from Morocco will be among the elite athletes who will participate in the 12th edition and final continental tour set to be held at the Kasarani stadium on September 18.

The event dubbed Kip Keino classic continental tour will be held with atleast 20,000 spectators pending the government’s approval according to the event director Barnabas Korir.

“We are set for the event which will be held here at Kasarani and so far we have received many applications from high profile athletes who want to participate and we will unveil the list soon.Unlike last year this year we have separated the events instead of two days we will hold them over two days” he noted.

World Atheletics Chief Executive Officer John Ridgeon is optimistic of Kenya staging a succesful event following the ongoing world U20 Athletics Championship and last year’s Kip Keino classic.

“We are excited again to come to Kenya for a 2nd consecutive time for the Kip Keino Classic gold continental tour which will be the last one in a series of this season’s tour events.Unlike last year,this year’s event will be held over two days with day one event comprising of national and discretion events whereas the core event will be held on the 18th september” remarked Ridgeon.

After missing out on the Olympic trials in the 1500m,Kumari Taki is optimistic of bouncing back at the competition while Mary Moraa will be taking part in the two lap race seeking redemption after failing to make the final at the Olympic games in Tokyo.

“A nagging injury locked me out of the Olympics trials but I want to redeem myself in the Kip Keino Classic.I urge all our local athletes to use the event to qualify for Commonwealth games next year as well as World Athletics Championship earmarked to take place in the United States ” Taki was quoted.

Launched in 2020, the Kip Keino Classic Tour is part of the international one day meets outside of the Diamond League. The tour comprises Gold, Silver and Bronze level meetings spanning the globe held from February to December.

The Kip Keino Classic is the Kenyan leg of the Continental World Tour series named after Kenya’s trail-blazing Olympian, Kipchoge Keino.