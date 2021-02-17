‘It is our turn now, support us’ Mudavadi, Wetangula, Kalonzo tell Raila

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula have lashed out at Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga for being insincere in his stab at the presidency in 2022.

Mudavadi says the initial agreement in the NASA coalition was for Odinga to pave way for other candidates in the subsequent polls yet he is now angling for another shot at the presidency.

Mudavadi spoke as he led KANU, WIPER and FORD Kenya leaders in campaigning for ANC candidate Peter Oscar Nabulindo who is vying in the March 4, Matungu by-election.

The four-party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi and Moses Wetang’ula have gone public about their alliance ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Speaking in Kabuchai and Matungu constituencies the four said they were working together to form the government come next general elections.

Wetangula said they had always shelved their presidential ambitions to support Raila.

“The three of us have invested 30 political years in Raila. It is now our turn. A good turn deserves another” said Wetangula.

This even as Deputy President William Ruto challenged politicians to strike alliances based on ideologies.

He said Kenya was beyond tribal political formations.

“We must be transformative in our thoughts. Gone are the times when Kenya was led by tribal chiefs,” he noted.

Dr Ruto spoke Wednesday at his Karen residence in Nairobi County where he met more than 400 grassroots leaders from Nairobi, Mombasa Nakuru and Nyanza.

Hosted more than 400 opinion leaders from Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyanza and Nakuru led by @EliudOwalo, Karen, Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/VIPKrdzsIN — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 17, 2021

Present were MPs Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East), Alfah Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and former Kibra Parliamentary aspirant Eliud Owalo.

The Deputy President explained that what Kenyans are after is the birth of a political outfit that will uplift their standards of living.

“That is why we are activating the coalition of the people with ideas through the hustler nation. This will advance the allocation of more resources at the base of the wealth pyramid,” he said.

Through this ideology, Dr Ruto added, Kenya will move to the next level of economic growth.

He said while the Hustler nation believed in the win-win kind of politics, his competitors were still fixed on the win-lose situation where a few people benefit as millions are left to suffer.