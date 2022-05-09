It is possible to exit a coalition, says Registrar of Political Parties

The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has said her office has received three coalition agreements.

The three coalitions Kenya Kwanza, Ukombozi Wa Majimbo Coalition and Eagles National Alliance beat the May 8th deadline to present their agreements.

Nderitu said her office will evaluate whether the three meet the threshold according to the law.

Nderitu said while the office of Registrar has no mandate to de-register a party within a coalition, those dissatisfied with their coalition agreements are free to exit but within the provisions of a coalition agreement.

“It is within the right of a coalition partner to either sit or exit a coalition if they are dissatisfied but the provisions of the law must be followed,” she said in an interview with Citizen TV, adding that a coalition must put mechanisms of joining and exiting.

She confirmed receiving two requests. “Once the request to leave has been put across, you refer them to the coalition and its decision-making organs. It is for them to sit down and decide on how to deal with the requests,” she added.

Already Pamoja African Alliance Party (PAA) led by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and Maendeleo Chap Chap by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua have ditched the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

While the PAA party leader has not made public his next move, Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua announced that he is joining the Kenya Kwanza brigade.