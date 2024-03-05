It is time for Africa to write its own story, President Ruto

President William Ruto has challenged legislators from the East Africa community members’ state to help advance the potential of the African continent as the home of the next industrial revolution.

Addressing the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) special plenary sitting during the inaugural session of the 5th Assembly on Tuesday, the president said it was no longer tenable for the continent to continue wearing the badge of conflict, disease and poverty despite holding the largest global mineral deposits within its borders.

“In fact, 30 percent of the world’s natural mineral resources are located in Africa. We have 60 percent of all renewable energy resources in the world. We have a 1.4 billion people market. In fact, by 2025, it is going to be the single largest market in the world. With those kinds of resources, it is incorrect to classify our continent as a continent of conflict, poverty and disease.” Observed the president.

Using an idiom from Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things fall apart, that until the lion learns how to write, every story will glorify the hunter, Ruto said it was time for the country to write its own story of potential and investment opportunities.

“It is about the opportunities that we have, it is about the investment that is awaiting and position our continent as the only place where the next industrial revolution is going to happen. It is important for you as legislators from EAC, to appropriate this position, so that together, we can push a new narrative for our continent.” The president told the regional assembly.

He said there was a need for EAC legislators to lend their support to the African Leaders’ Nairobi Declaration and Call to Action, which defines a strong and distinctly African contribution to the global discourse on humanity’s foremost existential challenge. This he said is by affirming the nexus between climate action and sustainable development and calling for increased investment in Africa to kick-start a green industrial revolution.

“When we met in Nairobi last year, we made a deliberate decision, that was no longer going to be in a corner where we are seen as victims of climate change and where our pre-occupation is on complaining, finger pointing and doing what we have done many years, but that we are going to reposition our continent as a place of opportunity, great potential and ready for investment.” Implored the President.

The 63-member state assembly will hold its sittings in Nairobi for the next three weeks in line with Article 55 of the Treaty for the establishment of the East African Community which provides for rotational sittings among members states.